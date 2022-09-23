Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Off Mind-Splitting Sub At Bellator 285

MMA fighter Luca Poclit pulled off one of the craziest submissions you’ll ever see in the sport against Dante Schiro at Bellator 285 on Friday.
Poclit and Schiro opened up the preliminary card of Bellator 285 in Dublin, IE. The two welterweights looked to kick off the event with a bang in front of a wild crowd at the 3Arena.
It was a relatively tranquil first round as Schiro and Poclit found their timing on the feet. As the action opened up in Round 2, Poclit trapped Schiro in an arm triangle as Schiro was sitting down and hunched over on the mat.
MMA Fighter Luca Poclit Pulls Off Extraordinary Choke At Bellator 285
Watch below as Poclit finishes Schiro in a method you likely haven’t seen before.
The 33-year-old Poclit made his Bellator debut following stints in Eagles Fighting Championship and Centurion Fight Championship. He has now won eight fights in a row after losing his professional debut to Mairbek Taisumov at the 2012 Romania Regional.
Schiro made his third Bellator appearance after a debut loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 265 followed by ya win over Scotty Hao at Bellator 278. He’s also fought in other promotions such as ONE and LFA.
Twitter Goes Nuts Watching Luca Poclit’s Submission
Check out what MMA Twitter had to say about Poclit’s wild start to Bellator 285.
The decision was read as a technical submission via modified arm-triangle for Poclit. The choke has already made the rounds on social media, and from Poclit’s coach John Kavanagh, as the ‘lucanator choke’.
Bellator 285 is headlined by a lightweight matchup between former UFC champion Benson Henderson and Peter Queally. You can catch up on all of the Bellator 285 live results and highlights here.