Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Off Mind-Splitting Sub At Bellator 285

MMA fighter Luca Poclit pulled off one of the craziest submissions you’ll ever see in the sport against Dante Schiro at Bellator 285 on Friday.

Poclit and Schiro opened up the preliminary card of Bellator 285 in Dublin, IE. The two welterweights looked to kick off the event with a bang in front of a wild crowd at the 3Arena.

It was a relatively tranquil first round as Schiro and Poclit found their timing on the feet. As the action opened up in Round 2, Poclit trapped Schiro in an arm triangle as Schiro was sitting down and hunched over on the mat.

Watch below as Poclit finishes Schiro in a method you likely haven’t seen before.

Have you 𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 seen anything like this?! 👀



Luca Poclit submits Schiro to open #Bellator285 with a bang 💥#Bellator285 is LIVE on YouTube & @BBCiPlayer now!@MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by Vallarta Supermarkets pic.twitter.com/lycZOrH0HG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 23, 2022

The 33-year-old Poclit made his Bellator debut following stints in Eagles Fighting Championship and Centurion Fight Championship. He has now won eight fights in a row after losing his professional debut to Mairbek Taisumov at the 2012 Romania Regional.

Schiro made his third Bellator appearance after a debut loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 265 followed by ya win over Scotty Hao at Bellator 278. He’s also fought in other promotions such as ONE and LFA.

Twitter Goes Nuts Watching Luca Poclit’s Submission

Check out what MMA Twitter had to say about Poclit’s wild start to Bellator 285.

That was one of the craziest submissions I've ever seen.



Luca Poclit chokes out Dante Schiro with a sub someone will have to tell me the name of?!?!#Bellator285 — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) September 23, 2022

That submission has been input as a Lucanator Choke on Tapology.



If you told me that was just a made-up submission that was to do with a lad from Lucan fighting on Bellator, I'd have 10/10 believed you. Top stuff from Luca Poclit. #Bellator285 — Caoilte de Barra (@CaoiltedeBarra) September 23, 2022

Just when you think you've seen it all 🤯pic.twitter.com/bpTyzuYiNv — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 23, 2022

Jesus Bellator is lit tonight! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/AWwOEzyasp — Jed Leon © (@JedLeonMMA) September 23, 2022

The decision was read as a technical submission via modified arm-triangle for Poclit. The choke has already made the rounds on social media, and from Poclit’s coach John Kavanagh, as the ‘lucanator choke’.

Bellator 285 is headlined by a lightweight matchup between former UFC champion Benson Henderson and Peter Queally. You can catch up on all of the Bellator 285 live results and highlights here.