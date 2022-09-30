Watch: MMA Fighter Put To Sleep Against Cage By Savage Strikes

Polish MMA fighter Robert Bryczek unleashed one of the cleanest straight rights you’re likely to see to KO Mateusz Strzelczyk at MMA Fight 4.

The duo fought at 190-pound catchweight on the main card of MMA Fight 4 in Bedzin, Poland this past Saturday. Bryczek went into the bout a huge -1000 favorite against the +475 underdog Strzelczyk—and now we can see why.

A little under two minutes into the fight, Bryczek’s unleashed a clinical right hand that put Strzelczyk’s lights out, before following through with a left that sent the “Spider” thudding to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Robert Bryczek Sends Strzelczyk Packing With Slick Combo

Watch below as Bryczek’s fist lands with clinical accuracy on Strzelczyk’s chin.

Robert Bryczek KO1 Mateusz Strzelczyk pic.twitter.com/05Y3NGLQgh — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) September 24, 2022

The first-round KO was Bryczek’s second in two fights, with the 32-year-old having taken all of 17 seconds to separate Silas Robson from consciousness at LOTOS Fight Night 8 in March.

Fellow Pole Strzelczyk has now lost five of his last seven since defeating Vlasto Cepo at Oktagon 17 in October 2020. The 31-year-old’s MMA record currently stands at 12-12-1.

MMA Fight 4’s main event saw Polish heavyweight Adam Wieczorek defeat Englishman Ole Thompson via TKO.

