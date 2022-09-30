Watch: MMA Fighter Puts Opponent Completely Out With Triangle

MMA fighter Sergey Klyuev trapped Musa Khamanaev in a nasty submission to earn a much-needed victory at ACA 145 last Friday.
Klyuev and Khamanaev featured on an action-packed ACA 145 card in Saint Petersburg, RU. The two lightweights opened up the action on the main card following a series of exciting fights on the prelims.
Just minutes into the first round, Klyuev entrapped Khamanaev in a triangle choke after getting mounted to earn the impressive victory.
MMA Fighter Sergey Klyuev Chokes Out Musa Khamanaev
Watch Klyuev get the finish below.
Klyuev rebounded following a draw against Ivan Bondarchuk at RCC: Intro 21. His last fight in ACA came against Grachik Engibaryan at ACA 126, finishing the fight with a series of head-opening elbows.
This was Klyuev’s first submission win since defeating Pavel Klimov at Fight Nights Global 95 in Oct. 2019.
Khamanaev has now lost four in a row, including to PFL standout Marcin Held at ACB 90.
In the ACA 145 main event, welterweight Vitaly Slipenko defeated Murad Abdulaev via a unanimous decision.
