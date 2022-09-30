Watch: MMA Fighter Puts Opponent Completely Out With Triangle

MMA fighter Sergey Klyuev trapped Musa Khamanaev in a nasty submission to earn a much-needed victory at ACA 145 last Friday.

Klyuev and Khamanaev featured on an action-packed ACA 145 card in Saint Petersburg, RU. The two lightweights opened up the action on the main card following a series of exciting fights on the prelims.

Just minutes into the first round, Klyuev entrapped Khamanaev in a triangle choke after getting mounted to earn the impressive victory.

MMA Fighter Sergey Klyuev Chokes Out Musa Khamanaev

Watch Klyuev get the finish below.

Sergey Klyuev puts Musa Khamanaev to sleep with a triangle choke at ACA 145 pic.twitter.com/adHzIMUB85 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 23, 2022

Klyuev rebounded following a draw against Ivan Bondarchuk at RCC: Intro 21. His last fight in ACA came against Grachik Engibaryan at ACA 126, finishing the fight with a series of head-opening elbows.

This was Klyuev’s first submission win since defeating Pavel Klimov at Fight Nights Global 95 in Oct. 2019.

Khamanaev has now lost four in a row, including to PFL standout Marcin Held at ACB 90.

In the ACA 145 main event, welterweight Vitaly Slipenko defeated Murad Abdulaev via a unanimous decision.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!