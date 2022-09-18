Watch: MMA Fighter Retains Belt With Lightning-Quick Armbar

MMA fighter Jaqueline Amorim continues to prove she could be a future superstar with another rapid submission at LFA 142.

Amorim faced Ashley Nichols in her first LFA strawweight title defense at LFA 142 on Friday. Amorim earned the title back in February in a kneebar submission that took under two minutes to secure.

This time around, it took slightly longer for Amorim to secure the submission, though she did it in arguably a more impressive fashion as she transitioned to an armbar in a blink.

MMA Fighter Jaqueline Amorim Secures Nasty Armbar

Watch below as Amorim destroys Nichols’ arm for the finish.

Don't blink or you will miss the sub from the champ Jaqueline Amorim! #LFA142 pic.twitter.com/lNyrlnqzSV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 17, 2022

Amorim earned the then-vacant strawweight title against Loveth Young at LFA 125. She is undefeated in her professional MMA career after competing at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship in 2019.

Nichols earned the title shot following a unanimous decision victory over Hilarie Rose at LFA 125. She competed in Glory Kickboxing and Invicta FC before making the move to LFA.

If Amorim continues her winning ways, she could receive a call from the UFC sooner rather than later.

