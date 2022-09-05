Watch: MMA Fighter Reverse Slams Opponent For Knockout

MMA fighter Dominique Simon viciously won his latest amateur fight against Luke Brinkworth at XFC 58 on Saturday.

Simon faced Brinkworth in a featherweight matchup in Brisbane, AU. The two fighters looked to continue their development as featherweight prospects to watch soon.

It didn’t take long for Brinkworth to get Simon’s back in the first round of the fight. While he was briefly at risk of submission, Simon was able to use Brinkworth’s body weight against him and reverse slam him unconscious.

MMA Fighter Dominique Simon Turns Early Trouble Into Early Knockout

Watch Simon get the finish in just under two minutes below.

Increible azote de Dominique Simon ayer en XFC 58! pic.twitter.com/8dWsyjrf3y — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 4, 2022

For those MMA fans who are in disbelief of what they witnessed above, here’s a slow-motion version of the sequence.

The reverse @Rampage4real slam from last nights @xfc_australia card



All part of the game plan no doubt 😂 pic.twitter.com/tpE04vrcwh — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) September 4, 2022

Simon bounced back following his first amateur loss to Jay Karaitiana at XFC 47 in March 2021. He began his amateur career with consecutive wins over Robbie Skilton and Haribhajan Reciuga.

Brinkworth falls to a 1-3 record and will look to earn a confidence-boosting win in his next appearance.

In the XFC 58 main event, Aaron Tau defeated Paul Loga for the XFC bantamweight title in a first-round knockout.

