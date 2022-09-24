Watch: MMA Fighter Secures Armbar With Belly-Down Technique

MMA fighter Coline Biron finished her fight against Aysun Erge with a submission technique rarely seen in the sport.

Biron and Erge battled in a strawweight bout on the prelims of UAE Warriors 33 last Saturday. The two fighters had a back-and-forth battle in the first round of the fight, mainly in grappling exchanges.

Biron and Erge went at it again in Round 2, though the fight took a drastic turn after Biron turned the bottom position into an advantage.

MMA Fighter Coline Biron Secures Wild Submission At UAE Warriors 33

Watch below as Biron secures the rare belly-down armbar submission.

Coline Biron belly-down armbars Aysun Erge at UAE Warriors 33 pic.twitter.com/7hbUWoSQ9q — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 17, 2022

Biron’s finish over Erge is the first win of her professional MMA career after losing her debut to Denice Zamboanga in Jan. 2017. She competed on the amateur scene in the Philippines over the past two years.

As for Erge, she earned back-to-back wins over Tunzala Imanly and Fateme Golpayega entering UAE Warriors 33. The fight with Biron was her first MMA fight in a little over three years.

In the UAE Warriors 33 main event, Jesse Arnett faced Ali AlQaisi for the featherweight title.

