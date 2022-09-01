Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO

Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55.

Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.

Nerves are often prevalent for fighters who are making their first appearances in the cage, though Wellman showed that any anxiety was left backstage as he blitzed Pyles with a series of right hands for the finish.

MMA Fighter Shane Wellman Takes 20 Seconds To Put Steve Pyles To Sleep

Check out Wellman’s finishing blow to earn his first MMA victory.

20 second faceplant KO by Shane Wellman to kick off Cage Titans. Daaaaaamn #CT55 pic.twitter.com/DNPvGuptCb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 27, 2022

Wellman was making his amateur MMA debut while Pyles had recently lost to Luis Molina in Reality Fighting back in June.

Wellman trains under the tutelage of UFC veteran Joe Lauzon at Lauzon Mixed Martial Arts in Massachusetts. He also trains with experienced fighters like Kyle Bochniak and Greg Rebello.

The action at Cage Titans 55 was capped off by a welterweight title fight between Joe Giannetti and Trevor Gudde.

