Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook

MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard.

Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.

Konrad, after Chavarro seemed to get the better of the exchanges, landed a one-punch knockout that sent Chavarro flying.

MMA Fighter Daniel Konrad Melts Tayron Chavarro

Watch below as Konrad finishes Chavarro with a left hook.

Daniel Konrad knocks out Tayron Chavarro at Cage Fight Series 11 pic.twitter.com/eKrC8F2GGd — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 9, 2022

Konrad has now won four fights in a row since his first professional loss to Jesse James Kosakowski at Reality Fighting in May 2018. He went on to earn wins at the Austria Regional and in Totalkonbat Series.

Chavarro lost to Liam Etebar via knockout at Levels Fight League 5 back in June. He was making his Cage FS debut.

In the Cage FS 11 headliner, Florian Aberger outlasted Jorge Bueno via a unanimous decision in a middleweight matchup.

