Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Tumbling With ONE 161 KO

MMA fighter Ali Foladi ended his ONE debut at ONE 161 with a vicious right cross to Matheus Felipe’s chin in the first round.

Foladi and Felipe kicked off the preliminary card of ONE 161 on Thursday in Singapore. The two light heavyweights looked to begin the card with a bang in what was an action-packed event from top to bottom.

Foladi didn’t take long to find his timing with his boxing as he sent Felipe collapsing to the canvas with under a minute left in the first round with a wicked right hand.

MMA Fighter Ali Foladi Launches Matheus Felipe In Brutal Knockout

Watch Foladi get the finish below.

Ali Foladi 🇮🇷 starts ONE 161 with a WICKED first-round KO!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇹🇭 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 https://t.co/8qWJXePa0w

🌍 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/T118iqlXK4 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 29, 2022

Foladi made his ONE debut following stints in Pahlevan and WJF in 2019. Following a three-year layoff from professional MMA competition, he returned to action in ONE after a lengthy free agency period.

Felipe was making his professional debut at ONE 161.

In the ONE 161 headliner, Tawanchai PK Saenchai defeated Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE lightweight title. Heavyweight kickboxer Roman Kryklya also earned a wild knockout in the co-main event.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!