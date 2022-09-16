Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke

MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories.

Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks.

Following a competitive first round, Grad got a hold of Mach’s neck against the fence and sunk in a standing guillotine for the victory.

MMA Fighter Bogdan Grad Earns Standing Guillotine At Cage FS 11

Watch below as Grad reminds MMA fans of Jones’ famous finish of Lyoto Machida.

Jones submitted Machida with a standing guillotine at UFC 140. It was his second light heavyweight title defense after becoming the youngest-ever UFC champion with a win over Shogun Rua at UFC 128.

Grad has now won three straight fights after the finish of Mach. He most recently finished Gökhan Aksu and David Tečer entering this co-main event slot. Grad made his professional debut at Cage FS 9 back in Feb. 2019.

In the Cage FS 11 main event, Florian Aberger defeated Jorge Bueno in a middleweight matchup via a unanimous decision.

