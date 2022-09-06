Watch: MMA Fighter Shuts Off Opponent In Rare Jab Knockout

MMA fighter Carlos Prates earned a first-round knockout by a method rarely seen used for a finishing blow in the modern era.

Prates and Charles de Oliveira competed for the vacant welterweight title at SFT 37 in Sao Paulo, BR on Saturday. Both fighters had been on a roll leading up to the title fight in a highly anticipated main event.

Prates and de Oliveira were both known for finishing their opponents over their recent series of fights, though Prates finished de Oliveira in a method that likely surprised him.

MMA Fighter Carlos Prates Leaves Charles de Oliveira Confused With Knockout Jab

Watch Prates leave Oliveira completely perplexed by a stinging jab for the finish.

Carlos Prates KO1 Charles de Oliveira. That was crazy, a single jab completely scrambled him. New SFT welterweight champ. #SFT37 pic.twitter.com/mdmyFZB8sd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

Prates had won three straight MMA fights entering the title fight against de Oliveira. He most recently earned finishes in SFT over Taffarel Brasil and Alan Silva.

Prates also earned the 170lb SFT kickboxing title by knocking out Raphael Silva at SFT Xtreme 2 last November.

As for de Oliveira, he earned knockouts over Moacir Rocha and João Mendes in the cage.

