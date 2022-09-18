Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent With Head-Popping Guillotine

Ali Al-Qaisi took home the UAE Warriors featherweight strap after wrapping himself anaconda-like around the neck of Jesse Arnett, sending the Canadian to an early bedtime.

The rematch between Ali and Jesse featured as the main event of UAW Warriors 33 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The suffocating end came for Arnett when he made the ill-informed choice to level change. Al-Qasi wasted no time locking in the guillotine, before taking it to the mat and twisting his whole body into the endeavor.

MMA Fighter Ali Al-Qaisi Sinks In Suffocating Guillotine

Watch below as Al-Qasi locks in a terrifying guillotine.

Ali AlQuasi regains his UAE Warriors featherweight title with this guillotine that put Jesse Arnett out cold. Book the trilogy! pic.twitter.com/Ivr3VYf7of — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 17, 2022

Fighting out of Jordan, Al-Qasi has a number of submission wins on his 28-fight resumé. The 31-year-old began his career back in 2015 and has fought across numerous Middle-Eastern promotions. His last loss was to Arnett in July, which came via a doctor-stoppage TKO.

Arnett, meanwhile, has been fighting in UAE Warriors for almost two years and is currently 3-2 in the promotion. He began his professional career in 2011 and has racked up a 12-6 record.

