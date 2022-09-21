Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent With Hellish Uppercut

MMA fighter Jose Simao sent Krystian Maciaszczyk collapsing to the canvas in stages after landing an uppercut straight from the fiery bowels of hell.

Jose and Krystian fought on the main card of High League 4 in Gilwice, Poland. It was only Jose’s second professional fight, which saw him come out of the gates winging some wild punches, before he placed what seemed like a stick of dynamite under Maciaszczyk’s chin.

MMA Fighter Jose Simao Sleeps Krystian Maciaszczyk

Watch below as Jose finishes Maciaszczyk with a blistering uppercut.

Josef Bratan KO1 Macias pic.twitter.com/M8ybxHic02 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) September 17, 2022

Simao now has back-to-back wins in Poland’s High League, having previously earned a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Bystrzycki at the promotion’s inaugural event in August last year.

Maciaszczyk, meanwhile, is now 0-1 in his professional career, which we can all agree has gotten off to the worst start possible.

High League 4 was headlined by a battle for the vacant women’s flyweight championship, which saw Lexy Chaplin capture the belt with a unanimous decision victory over Natalia Karczmarczyk.

