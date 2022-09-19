Watch: MMA Fighter Smothers Opponent With Flying Triangle

MMA fighter Zach Fry likely entered the conversation for ‘Submission of the Year’ with a wild sequence at UK Fighting Championships 20.

Fry faced Alex Gil in an amateur bantamweight matchup on Saturday in Preston, UK. Both fighters looked to get back on track in their amateur careers after recent losses.

Just seconds into the fight, Fry pushed forward and attempted to take down Gil against the fence. After his initial attempt proved unsuccessful, he jumped into a flying triangle and choked out Gil on the ground.

MMA Fighter Zach Fry Stuns UK Crowd With Flying Triangle

Watch Fry trap Gil in a flying triangle submission below.

Hermoso triangulo volador de Zach Fry en UK Fighting Championships 20. Video original: https://t.co/ntAibGqpfX pic.twitter.com/csqVH5Qmea — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 18, 2022

Fry lost to Charlie Boulton via D’arce Choke at UK Fighting Championships 19 back in May. He has competed in UK Fighting Championships for all but one of his amateur fights.

Gil has now lost six fights in a row, with his last victory coming against Remy Ferreira at Soko Fighting Championship 1 in May 2021.

A lightweight matchup between Connor Hughes and Jocimar Ferreira headlined UK Fighting Championships 20, with Hughes earning a first-round submission.

