Watch: MMA Fighter Spinning Back Fists Opponent To Sleep

Welterweight MMA fighter Viktor Makarenko landed one of the cleanest spinning back fist knockouts you’ll ever see inside the cage.

Makarenko faced Wahid Najand on the main card of ACA 144 in Minsk, BLR on Friday. The two welterweights were looking to kick off the main card with a highlight that excited the fans in attendance.

Makarenko delivered on that promise by knocking out Najand by throwing a missed head kick and rebounding with a spinning back fist.

MMA Fighter Viktor Makarenko Flattens Wahid Najand At ACA 144

Watch below as Makarenko throws a nasty spinning back fist that immediately collapses Najand.

Excelente puño giratorio de Viktor Makarenko!! #ACA144 pic.twitter.com/DuWTw4g6ym — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 9, 2022

Makarenko came into the fight off of seven straight wins to begin his professional career. He most recently earned a buzzer-beating knockout over Islamiddin Toigonbaev at Ural FC 1 in July.

As for Najand, he also came into ACA 144 off of a winning streak and was making his ACA debut after brief stints in AMC and SLFC.

ACA 144 featured a middleweight main event between Vitaliy Nemchinov and Nikola Dipchikov.

