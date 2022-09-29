Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO

MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships.

Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.

Just seconds into the fight, Habirora overwhelmed Žemla with a barrage of punches that eventually dropped him for the first-round TKO finish.

Watch Habirora get the finish below.

𝟵 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗞𝗢 😳



🇧🇪 Belgium's Patrick Habirora produced this amazing knockout on Day 1 of the #2022MMAEuros! pic.twitter.com/X7MMVfCR0S — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) September 27, 2022

Habirora had won three of his last four fights on the amateur level entering the matchup with Žemla. He most recently earned a second-round submission against Selam Khutsaev at Hard Fighting Championship 36 back in July.

Habirora will make the quick turnaround at the tournament’s end to fight at SFC XV on October 22nd against Wesley Voermans.

As for Žemla, he drops to an amateur MMA record of 2-3 following the brutal knockout loss to Habirora.

The tournament takes place until October 1st in Lignano Sabbiadoro, IT.

