Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout

MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143.

Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.

It was a hard-fought battle through two rounds between Alibekov and Kholov before Alibelov picked up the pace in Round 3. After walking down his adversary, Alibekov landed a knee as Kholov attempted a takedown that dropped Kholov and followed it up with ground-and-pound strikes for the win.

Watch below as Alibekov wastes no time in Round 3 securing the victory in a brutal fashion.

What a damn knee by Dzhaddal Alibekov #ACA143 pic.twitter.com/7xN8BQ80NJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 27, 2022

The 26-year-old Alibekov has now won six in a row and could potentially garner the attention of bigger MMA promotions soon. He most recently earned finishes over Bakhram Shakirbaev and Alevdin Zaurov in ACA.

Kholov has now lost three in a row after winning eight of his first 9 professional fights.

ACA 143 was headlined by a unanimous decision victory by Magomedrasul Gasanov over Artem Frlov for the middleweight title.

