Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo

MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday.

Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.

Despite the limited time to prepare, Gjetja looked like a seasoned veteran and demolished Bastidas with a flurry of punches and followed it up with a perfectly timed knee to the chin.

Watch below as Gjetja secures the knockout win.

Armando Getja with a nasty finishing sequence at RoC77 pic.twitter.com/pIcvL0nSUa — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) September 10, 2022

Gjetja earned a win over Cristian Lopez in a rematch at Ring of Combat 76 back in May. He lost to Lopez in their first fight in a controversial split decision in February at Ring of Combat 75.

Gjetja now has a 4-3 professional record following the finish of Bastidas.

As for Bastidas, he has now lost four in a row after back-to-back wins to start his professional career. His first loss came against UFC prospect Michael Morales at Eternal MMA 16 in Aug. 2020.

In the Ring of Combat 77 main event, Cedric Gunnison defeated Lenny Rufati via first-round knockout in their lightweight title fight.

