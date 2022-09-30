Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Grand Prix Bout With Buzzer-Beater Sub

MMA fighter Seika Izawa clinched a spot in the Grand Prix Finals with an impressive submission at Rizin 38 this past Sunday.

Izawa faced Anastasiya Svetkivska in the Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinals at Rizin 38. The fight was the co-main event of a card headlined by former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi’s return against Yuto Hokamura.

Izawa and Svetkivska went toe-to-toe in the first round of the fight before Izawa began to change the course of the fight in Round 2. With seconds left in the second round, Izawa choked out Svetkivska with a nasty armbar to earn the victory.

MMA Fighter Seika Izawa Sinks In Armbar Just Before The End Of The Round

Watch Izawa get the buzzer-beating submission below.

Super Atomweight Champion Seika Izawa scores a buzzer-beater armbar at the end of round 2 to advance to the finals of the Super Atomweight Grand Prix❕



『SBC presents RIZIN.38』

🎟PPV🔻https://t.co/aGDCI0iifF pic.twitter.com/kJoEjIvpk1 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Izawa remains unbeaten in her career following seven-straight wins entering Rizin 38. She earned recent wins over the likes of Laura Fontoura and Ayaka Hamasaki this year.

Svetkivska suffers her second-straight loss in RIZIN after falling in a unanimous decision to Rena Kubota back in July. She won her first two professional fights in brief stints in RFP and Zaruba Fight Night.

In the main event, Horiguchi finished Hokamura via second-round submission.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!