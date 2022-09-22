Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Via “What Was That??” Submission

MMA fighter Saykhan Uzbiev submitted Zurab Bunakhaev in jaw-dropping fashion at ACA Young Eagles 28 on Saturday.

Uzbiev and Bunakhaev fought in a featherweight preliminary bout at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Chechnya, RU. The fight was one of an astounding 26 bouts on the card.

While Uzbiev vs. Bunakhaev wasn’t thought of as an intriguing matchup entering the fight, the two fighters gave fans a show. After a competitive first round, Uzbiev showed off elite grappling technique to submit Bunakhaev in Round 2.

MMA Fighter Saykhan Uzbiev Earns ‘Submission of the Year’ Contender

Watch below as Uzbiev secures the wild head lock submission.

Atacazo artistico de Saykhan Uzbiev! Excelente sumision, derechito a lo mejor del año #ACAYE29 pic.twitter.com/jhIQUjwO61 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 17, 2022

Both fighters made their professional MMA debuts at ACA Young Eagles 28. For Uzbiev, it’s a debut he’ll likely remember for the remainder of his career for how he secured the victory.

In the ACA Young Eagles 28 main event, Ortsa Saidulaev defeated Ali Razhbudinov via first-round knockout in a featherweight headliner.

