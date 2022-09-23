Watch: MMA Fighter’s Head Kick Leads To Smooth Finish At Bellator 285

Asael Adjoudji lit up the prelims of Bellato 285 in Dublin, finishing Jordan Barton via head kick and some follow-up ground and pound in the opening round.

Adjoudji and Barton contested the second fight of the night, in a brief but memorable contest. The victor, Adjoudji, hails from France and was a sizable underdog leading up to the fight. 4-1 following an undistinguished amateur career, Jordan Barton was thought to be a fairly safe bet.

Barton entered a 7-2-1 fighter out of England who had two previous fights in Bellator, as well as some Cage Warriors experience.

The two featherweights looked intent on putting on a show, and a finish looked likely early on. Barton was initially clipped with a straight by Adjoudji. He followed up with a head kick that Barton presumed was to the body. Barton was then pounced upon by Asael Adjoudji, who ends the fight.

MMA Fighter Adjoudji Lands The Perfect Shot

Asaël Adjoudj knocks out Jordan Barton#Bellator285

pic.twitter.com/Mq7lZ5ECoK — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 23, 2022

With such an emphatic knockout, it will be no surprise to see him back in the Bellator cage. The Frenchman previously competed in Bellator’s Euro series and won. This fight though should go some way to making up for Adjoudji’s debut loss for the promotion.

