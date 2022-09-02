Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeHighlights

Watch: Muay Thai Fighter Flattens Opponent With Wicked Kick

By Curtis Calhoun
Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Savvas Michael
ONE on Prime Video 1
Latest MMA News

Muay Thai fighter Panpayak Jitmuangnon threw a perfectly-timed head-kick knockout that Leon Edwards would be proud of at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael fought at ONE on Prime Video 1 with a spot in the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final on the line. Both fighters were coming off of largely dominant wins to meet in the semifinals of the tournament.

A back-and-forth Round 1 led many to believe that Jitmuangnon and Michael could potentially go the full distance in their fight. Just 10 seconds into Round 2, Jitmuangnon put that assumption to rest with a nasty head kick that slept Michael.

Muay Thai Fighter Panpayak Jitmuangnon Snaps Opponent’s Head Back With Kick

Watch Jitmuangnon get the ferocious knockout below.

Jigmuangnon will now face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship at a later date. This came after Gaiyanghadao dismantled Liam Harrison with a leg kick in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event.

Jigmuangnon defeated Daniel Puertas in his last fight last November via a unanimous decision. He’ll now face his training partner and friend Gaiyanghadao for the title.

ONE on Prime Video 1 was capped off by former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson finishing Adriano Moraes with a flying knee knockout in their flyweight title rematch.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!

Related Articles

Follow MMA News

261,298FansLike
138FollowersFollow
3,900FollowersFollow
2,440SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.