Watch: Muay Thai Fighter Flattens Opponent With Wicked Kick

Muay Thai fighter Panpayak Jitmuangnon threw a perfectly-timed head-kick knockout that Leon Edwards would be proud of at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael fought at ONE on Prime Video 1 with a spot in the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final on the line. Both fighters were coming off of largely dominant wins to meet in the semifinals of the tournament.

A back-and-forth Round 1 led many to believe that Jitmuangnon and Michael could potentially go the full distance in their fight. Just 10 seconds into Round 2, Jitmuangnon put that assumption to rest with a nasty head kick that slept Michael.

Muay Thai Fighter Panpayak Jitmuangnon Snaps Opponent’s Head Back With Kick

Watch Jitmuangnon get the ferocious knockout below.

Jigmuangnon will now face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship at a later date. This came after Gaiyanghadao dismantled Liam Harrison with a leg kick in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event.

Jigmuangnon defeated Daniel Puertas in his last fight last November via a unanimous decision. He’ll now face his training partner and friend Gaiyanghadao for the title.

ONE on Prime Video 1 was capped off by former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson finishing Adriano Moraes with a flying knee knockout in their flyweight title rematch.

