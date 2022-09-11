Watch: NBA Vet Nick Young Falls Out Of Ring In Boxing Debut

Former NBA star Nick Young was known for his smooth stroke on the hardwood, though his boxing debut left more to be desired.

Young faced TikTok star Minikon in an exhibition matchup on the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib social boxing card on Saturday. It was his first fight of any kind in the boxing ring after a long career in professional basketball.

Young had his fair share of productive moments for a boxer with such little experience over the first three rounds. In Round 4, the tide began to turn after Young lost track of his positioning in the ring, falling through the ropes and onto the floor below.

Watch below as Young goes flying out of the ring during an exchange.

Nick Young ends up on the ring apron. #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/sCarCDyt7w — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

Young wasn’t the only former major sports athlete to showcase in the boxing ring this weekend. Former NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson faced off in a fight earlier on the card, with Bell earning a late knockout.

Young played college basketball at USC before enjoying an 11-year career in the NBA. He had his best years with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, at one point known as one of the top sharpshooters in the league.

It’s unclear if Young is looking to pursue a long-term career in the boxing ring, although he obviously needs a bit more ring time to get familiar with the flow of a fight.

