Watch: Relive The Best UFC 279 Highlights In Slow Motion

Now, you can relive the best action from last weekend’s UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson in slow motion.

This includes our coverage of UFC 279 last weekend. Andrew Starc guided you through all the sights and sounds of the big event, which marked what may be the final time we see Nate Diaz compete in the UFC.

But now, you get to experience an encore of sorts, as the UFC has released their own highlights video package from UFC 279 with the added twist of it being presented in slow motion.

You can check out their video below. And in case you missed out on last week’s PPV, you can also catch up on the quick results of the event following the video.

UFC 279 Quick Results

Main Card

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission: R4, 2.52

Co-Main Event – Catchweight (180-lbs): Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission: R1, 2.13

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via TKO: R3, 2.21

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission: R1, 4.37

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Catchweight (220-lbs) Bout: Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission: R1, 4.27

Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via TKO: R2, 4.52

Heavyweight Bout: Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO: R2, 2.24

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight Bout: Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

What was your favorite moment from the UFC 279 event?