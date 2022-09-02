Watch: The Top All-Time Finishes From UFC Paris’ Tai Tuivasa

In the leadup to UFC Paris, take a look at some of the greatest finishes from headliner Tai Tuivasa.

The UFC is making its long-awaited debut in Paris, France this weekend and the event will be showcasing hometown hero Ciryl Gane in the main event. Opposite him and looking to spoil the homecoming is knockout artist Tai Tuivasa.

“Bam Bam,” as he is called, has been known to put the lights of his opponents out inside the cage. One can bet that he will be trying to do the same against Gane in the Accor Arena.

In order to fuel the excitement heading into this historic event, the UFC has released a video showcasing some of the most powerful and brutal finishes of Tuivasa’s career. The video is chock full of KO’s and shoeys, a combination that fans have grown to love and expect from the powerful Australian.

Among some of the highlights featured in the video are Tuivasa’s KO over Greg Hardy at UFC 264, head hunting “The Skyscraper” Stefan Struve at UFC 254, and his crunching elbow KO over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.

Watch all the madness from Tuivasa’s impressive five KO run and more here:

UFC Paris will take place on Sept. 3 live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

UFC Paris Main Card (3:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Heavyweight Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Middleweight Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

Lightweight John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens

Featherweight Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (12:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight Farès Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Middleweight Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Bantamweight Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñónez

Women’s Featherweight Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez

Which Tai Tuivasa finish is your favorite?