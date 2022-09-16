Watch: The Top Finishes From Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong

In the leadup to UFC Vegas 60, take a look at some of the greatest finishes from the two headliners, Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

There is a very exciting UFC bantamweight fight brewing. This weekend at UFC Vegas 60 top-ranked Cory Sandhagen will be looking to continue his rise up the rankings as he takes on rising star Song Yadong. This fight will be the main event of this card being held at the UFC Apex center.

Although these two men might not be widely known outside of hardcore MMA circles, they should be. Combined these two athletes have a combined 11 finishes so far in their young UFC careers. The UFC knew that these two bring the fireworks and now that they are matched up the fans will benefit for sure.

In order to pump up the fans for this exciting UFC Vegas 60 event, the UFC has released a video showcasing some of the highlight finishes from these bantamweight fighters.

This action-packed two and a half minutes of KO’s and submissions is a great way for fans to get familiar with the handiwork of Sandhagen and Yadong.

Sandhagen is coming into this bout having suffered two losses in a row, including his interim title shot against Petr Yan. Sandhagen is said to be one of the best strikers in the sport and could easily get himself back on track to his first UFC title with a win on Saturday.

Yadong has won his last three against some very tough competition. Sitting in the number ten spot on the rankings, Yadong could find himself jumping halfway up into the top five with a win over the number four ranked Sandhagen.

What is your favorite finish from either of these two men?