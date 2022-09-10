Watch: The Top Top Welterweight Moments of 2022

In the leadup to UFC 279, take a look at some of the greatest moments from the welterweight division in 2022 so far.

As the year is coming to an end the UFC has released a video showing the top moments for the welterweight division.

At UFC 279, welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland will face off in a last-minute matchup in a catchweight bout. This fight could have title implications for Chimaev who has been working his way up the rankings for the last two years. If he can get past Holland, he could still be next in line for the title shot despite his epic weight miss.

Theoretically, the same could apply to Holland, who would have defeated the boogeyman of the division who is also ranked #3. Additionally, that would bump up Holland’s current win streak to three.

In the meantime, while Chimaev or Holland waits, there will most likely be another fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Edwards recently defeated Usman to become a first-time UFC champion and did it with a shocking head kick to the head of Usman. This and other moments have now been compiled to hype up the welterweight division by the UFC.

In order to fuel the excitement heading into this historic event, the UFC has released a video showcasing some of the highlights from the exciting 170-pound fighters.

Among some of the highlights featured in the video include performances by Kevin Holland, Geoff Neal, Jim Miller, the retirement of Donald Cerrone, and the war between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev. The video culminates with the shot by Edwards.

These are just some of the great moments in the division so far and there are sure to be more in the last three months of the year, possibly starting with UFC 279.

What was your favorite welterweight moment of the year so far?