Watch: Top Finishes From Fighters On UFC Vegas 61 Card

The UFC is hyping up their upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card by releasing a compilation of some of the best finishes from some of the event’s fighters.

UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined on Saturday by a strawweight matchup between rising contenders Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern. The co-main event also promises plenty of excitement with welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo set to do battle.

The card also features a few UFC debuts, including Don Shainis, as well as the return of former title challenger Jessica Penne. UFC Vegas 61 on-paper figures to be one of the most exciting Fight Night cards of the year.

Let’s take a look at some of the finishes by UFC fighters fighting this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Sodiq Yusuff Vs. Gabriel Benitez (2019)

MMA Junkie

Featherweight Sodiq Yusuff’s knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC 241 kicked off the compilation of the UFC Vegas 61 top finishes.

Yusuff earned a shot on Dana White‘s Contender Series before facing Benitez three fights later. It didn’t take long for the kickboxing specialist to impose his will on the feet by throwing a massive counter right hand that earned a strong reaction from the crowd.

Yusuff, who was supposed to face Giga Chikadze, will now face Shainis this Saturday.

Mackenzie Dern Vs. Randa Markos (2020)

Zuffa LLC

One half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event, Dern has earned a slew of impressive submissions during her career, though her win over Randa Markos might’ve been the most impressive.

Dern quickly got the fight to the ground before smothering Markos in a nasty armbar with her elite Jiu-Jitsu. She forced Markos to tap for her fourth win over her first four UFC fights.

Dern will fight in her second career UFC main event against Xiaonan and will look to continue her momentum after a split decision win over Tecia Torres.

Viacheslav Borshchev Vs. Dakota Bush (2022)

Zuffa LLC

Viacheslav Borshchev made the most of his UFC debut against Dakota Bush in January with a wild knockout.

Borshchev earned a contract from the UFC in a win over Chris Duncan on last year’s Dana White’s Contender Series season. His first fight in the Octagon against Bush ended with a nasty liver shot.

Borshchev will face Mike Davis on Saturday.

Aleksei Oleinik Vs. Jared Vanderaa (2022)

Zuffa LLC

Heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik trapped Jared Vanderra in a nasty neck crank earlier this year to get the win at UFC 273.

The 45-year-old Oleinik pulled off an impressive come-from-behind win over Vanderaa after getting hit with some big punches early in the fight. After getting the fight to the ground, he sunk in the submission to snap a three-fight winning streak.

Oleinik will make his return to the Octagon against Ilir Latifi.

Trevin Jones Vs. Mario Bautista (2021)

Zuffa LLC

Trevin Jones is rarely in a boring fight, as evidenced by his back-and-forth battle with Mario Bautista at UFC 259.

Jones and Bautista threw hands in the opening round of the fight in an exciting affair. In the second round, Jones ended the fight with a perfectly timed uppercut followed up by vicious ground-and-pound combinations.

Jones will face Raoni Barcelos this weekend.

Check out the full top finishes compilation below.