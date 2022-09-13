Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It

One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process.

Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.

Chimaev went from mega star to heel just hours before UFC 279. The crowd booed him mercilessly at the ceremonial weigh-ins and on fight night, even during the pre-fight promotion on the jumbotron at T-Mobile Arena.

Chimaev grew numb to the animosity directed towards him after the weight-cutting debacle, though one fan decided to get in Chimaev’s face and mock the incident.

Watch below as a fan intrudes on Chimeav and his team as they walk through a Las Vegas casino and then a member of Chimaev’s group slaps his phone out of his hand.

Chimaev went on to defeat Holland via first-round submission in his re-scheduled fight. He remains unbeaten in his professional career and could potentially earn a UFC title shot soon.

Details have surfaced regarding why Chimaev missed weight on Friday. His coach, Andreas Michael, said Chimaev dealt with symptoms such as vomiting and muscle spasms as a result of the cut.

Chimaev will likely return to middleweight for his next UFC fight after the UFC 279 incident.

As for the heckler, he’ll likely think twice before heckling Chimaev and his team in the future.

What do you think is next for Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 279?