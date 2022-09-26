Watch: Wanderlei Silva’s Son, Thor, Earns KO In Amateur Debut

Thor Silva, the son of MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, made a triumphant first appearance in the cage on Sunday at Fight Music Show 2.

Thor made his amateur MMA debut against bantamweight Gabriel Bonfim at FMS 2 on Sunday in Curitiba, BR. He won his amateur kickboxing debut back in May against Gabriel Ferreira at Max Fight 24.

Despite the anxieties that come with a fighter’s first taste of competition, Thor didn’t take long to impose his will on Bonfim and earn the quick ground-and-pound finish in the first round. He showcased a similar style to his father’s, attacking with a blistering pace in the opening minutes of the fight.

Thor Silva Brutalizes Opponent In Amateur MMA Debut

Watch below as Thor gets the finish.

Thor Silva (the son of MMA legend Wanderlei Silva) wins his ameteur MMA debut by first round TKO 🔥 #MMA pic.twitter.com/j1qvjJuJA9 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 25, 2022

Thor was to make his professional MMA debut at FMS 2 against Paulo Rangel before Rangel withdrew for an undisclosed reason. He ended up facing Bonfim in an amateur fight instead.

Wanderlei fought on the biggest stages in MMA in Pride FC, the UFC, and most recently in Bellator during his career. He won the Pride middleweight title and set the record for the most successful title defenses in the promotion’s history.

Thor is already off to a great start in his MMA career and will likely make his professional debut sooner rather than later.

FMS 2 also featured the professional boxing debut of Bellator Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg against Simone Silva. Cyborg defeated Silva via a unanimous decision.

