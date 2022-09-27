Footage Of White/Diaz Post-UFC 279 Conversation Revealed

UFC President Dana White and recently released star Nate Diaz have seemed to put any tensions behind them according to recent behind-the-scenes footage.

Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission at UFC 279 just weeks ago. The fight was the last on Diaz’s UFC contract as he intends to pursue other ventures in the fight game, including a possible boxing fight against Jake Paul.

Diaz was to face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event before Chimaev’s weight miss switched up three fights on the main card. The UFC then paired him against Ferguson in a welterweight matchup that arguably could’ve taken place years ago during their respective lightweight stints.

Diaz and the UFC have been on unsteady terms in recent years. From contract holdouts to social media pleas to be released, Diaz has had a complicated relationship with the UFC headman.

Despite their checkered past, things appeared to remain amicable between White and his longtime star Diaz immediately after pulling off the submission win in his farewell fight.

Dana White, Nate Diaz Keep Things Civil Amidst Diaz’s Leave From UFC

You can watch the locker room meetup between White and Diaz in the below video posted to Diaz’s YouTube channel, beginning at the 20-minute mark.

The conversation between White and Diaz was brief, albeit positive. White wished Diaz the best of luck, and Diaz even suggested that the two hang out.

Diaz is not ruling out a potential return to the Octagon in the future but has alluded to a much-needed break from the contractual obligations of being a UFC fighter.

White also said in the conversation that if Diaz “needed anything, this is your f**king house”, implying a desire to have the Stockton star back in the Octagon eventually.

Diaz’s rise to stardom was due in part to his anti-establishment attitude towards the UFC’s brass, including White. Despite this attitude, Diaz and White seem to be on a similar page as Diaz walks away from his longtime MMA home.

Will Nate Diaz eventually return to the UFC?