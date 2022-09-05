Robert Whittaker: “I’m Ruining People’s Careers”

Robert Whittaker is full of confidence after beating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris and is not backing down from any of the other contenders rising up the ranks of the middleweight division.

Former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker reasserted himself as the second best fighter at 185lb, with a win over Vettori in the co-main event of the UFC’s first ever foray into France. He completely shut out the Italian fighter, hardly taking damage en route to his dominant unanimous decision victory.

Robert Whittaker Is The UFC’s Grim Reaper

Following this massive win, Robert Whittaker is full of confidence and feels that he is getting better. The results of that are clear, as he has lived up to his nickname of “The Reaper,” coming for the souls of everyone at middleweight, not named Israel Adesanya.

Speaking to BT Sport after the fight, Whittaker explained that he will be watching the upcoming title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira closely but is not entirely worried about fighting for the title next. He says that if the UFC keeps throwing upcoming contenders at him, he will keep shutting them down.

“I’m just ruining people’s career. If the UFC wants to keep throwing them at me, keep throwing the sheep at me, start throwing the lambs. I’m just going to keep slaughtering them, mate,” Whittaker said.

With the future of the middleweight title up in the air at the moment, it will be interesting to see where Robert Whittaker goes from here. He has already dropped two fights to Israel Adesanya, so if the title does not change hands soon, he very well could make the move up to light heavyweight that he teased in the past.

