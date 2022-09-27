Woodley Explains Why He Never Put ‘Fixed Fight’ Rumor To Bed

Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion and current star of Cobra Kai, has explained why he wasn’t too quick to dispel rumors his Jake Paul fight was fixed.

The fighter turned actor most recently lost by knockout to internet star turned knockout merchant Jake Paul. Since then, he has been filming season five of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai.

Tyron Woodley has been grinding away at acting for years. “The Chosen One” has also appeared in Straight Outta Compton and Hawaii Five-0 to name a few, with this being his biggest role to date.

Due to his status as a legitimate, world-class martial artist of the highest magnitude, as well as Jake Paul’s short, untesting time in the sport, his loss shocked many people. The fact it was by knockout amplified the magnitude of the defeat tenfold. Could Woodley have been trying out his new acting moves on the world stage?

Tyron Woodley: Media Expert?

No, of course not. Tyron Woodley could have easily said as much. Instead, though, he views, as many do, any publicity as good publicity. The rumors made it far back enough to give Jake Paul’s manager concern. Talking to MMAFighting, he had this to say.

“I was on the set of Cobra Kai and I got a call from Nakisa [Bidarian], Jake Paul’s manager saying, ‘Hey, all these people are wondering if we paid you to throw the fight, I think you should come out and talk about it.’”

Image Credit: AP Photo

Tyron Woodley though is in the Tyron Woodley business and made that emphatically clear.

“I was like s***, I’m not talking about anything because if they’re talking about me, they’re talking. I don’t have to confront [anybody]. Some people think I’m retired, some people think I threw the fight, some people think I was upset — as long as people are thinking some s*** about you, you’re in the clear. When they stop talking about you and they stop thinking about you, that’s when you’ve got to go and do something that you think is going to draw attention, which, I don’t do things for clout.”

Why stop something that is circulating your name for free, with no effort? Better still, why put the effort into stopping something that is helping you, Woodley thought.

“So he hit me about that and I said, ‘I’m going to be real with you, Nakisa, I’m probably not going to do it cause that’s not really what I’m on right now. I don’t really get to defend myself. You guys should maybe not even try to defend yourself either.”

Tyron Woodley is now firmly in the entertainment business, with frequent appearances on TMZ, on TV series, and on analyst desks across the country. Could we be looking at the first man to win a UFC title and an Oscar?

Did you ever suspect Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley was fixed?