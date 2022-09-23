MMA Twitter Reacts To Yoel Romero Retiring Melvin Manhoef

Yoel Romero has put together his first winning streak since 2016 after earning a decision win over Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285.

The last few years have not been easy for Romero, who signed with Bellator after ending his UFC career after losing four of his last five fights. His time in Bellator has been mixed as well, with him losing his debut against Phil Davis before rebounding against Alex Polizzi in May.

Yoel Romero Returns To Wrestling

After two rounds of action that was mixed in entertainment value, Romero got a big knockout in the third round of his Bellator 285 co-main event against Melvin Manhoef. It was with the help of his Olympic wrestling pedigree that assisted him in securing a third-round takedown, before putting out Manhoef with brutal ground elbows.

Following this fight, the MMA social media space was abuzz with praise for Romero after securing his second finish of the year and retiring Manhoef. Several people had thoughts about his win and where the Soldier of God will go from here.

“Damn, Yoel elbowed his head through the canvas,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Ugh, jesus christ. Yoel dropping brutal elbows on Melvin,” Caposa wrote.

“Yoel Romero is still terrifying,” wrote Mike Bohn.

“Yoel Romero scores the third round TKO finish over Melvin Manhoef.Astonishingly, 8 of his 15 wins (53%) have come by third round TKO/KO” Aaron Bronsteter noted.

“Yoel Romero doesn’t make sense,” says MacMally.

“Yoel Romero, at 45, is still a frighting human being,” said Danny Segura.

“Yoel with the hellbows. Damn,” writes Petesy Carroll.

“Yoel Romero will literally eat you,” Alexander K. Lee wrote, potentially only partially joking.

While his days of fighting for UFC gold are behind him, at 46 years old Romero is still a dangerous threat. It will be interesting to see how Bellator matches him next.

