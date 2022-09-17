Yoel Romero Plans Major Change To MMA Career

Bellator light heavyweight and former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero wants to return to his old stomping grounds following his next fight.

Romero will face Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23. He returns to the Bellator cage following a vicious knockout of Alex Polizzi at Bellator 280, after he was originally supposed to face Manhoef.

Romero continues to defy the laws of science at 45 years old. He doesn’t plan on slowing down and has big plans for this latest chapter of his MMA career.

Romero made the move to light heavyweight after a long stint at middleweight in the UFC. This included a pair of middleweight title fights against Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Romero has a history of having issues in the cut to 185lbs, though he feels he can return to middleweight with ease in Bellator.

Yoel Romero Eying Return To Middleweight

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Romero teased his plans for a return to middleweight.

“It’s pretty simple. First of all, gotta take care of business here at 205, go after what I want here in the light heavyweight division, and then it’ll be a matter of going easier on the snacks, keeping temptations at bay, going back to 185 and come back to my first love,” Romero said. “To the weight where everything started. 185, I’m going for a title there as well.”

Romero fought for the UFC interim middleweight belt against Whittaker at UFC 213. After a win over Luke Rockhold, he fought against Whittaker in a rematch but failed to make championship weight.

A move back to middleweight may come with more risks than rewards for Romero, though he appears willing to make the necessary dietary and lifestyle changes to cut.

Do you think Yoel Romero can win a title in Bellator?