MMA Twitter Reacts To AJ McKee’s Bellator 286 Win Over Carlyle

The co-main event of Bellator 286 featured the promotion’s former featherweight champion AJ McKee making a successful lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle.

Although he ended up winning every round on all 3 judge’s scorecards, McKee was certainly tested in his first foray into a new weight class. Carlyle came out extremely aggressive with a flying kick before pursuing “Mercenary” with strikes, and there were several moments in the first round where Carlyle had some success using his wrestling.

The former champion managed to steadily take control as the bout went on, landing some big punches as well as using his grappling skills to control Carlyle and hunt for submissions. “The Alpha Ginger” was never out of the fight however and regularly managed to get back to his feet or look to sweep McKee.

Carlyle was bloody and battered by the end of the fight, but even a late rear-naked choke attempt wasn’t enough to make the 29-year-old quit.

The road to gold 𝗕𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗦 👊@ajmckee101 starts life at Lightweight with a win 💥 #Bellator286 pic.twitter.com/GHzjBUtbqv — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 2, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To McKee’s Victory

McKee’s debut at lightweight was certainly impressive, and the action from the bout also inspired some commentary from various members of the MMA community.

AJ McKee with a strong showing in his lightweight debut. Bloodied up and beat Spike Carlyle to get the win.



AJ says he's not going back to featherweight unless it's a title fight. He could also possibly target the upcoming lightweight grand prix. #Bellator286 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 2, 2022

Spike Carlyle just survived 15 minutes of hell. #Bellator286 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) October 2, 2022

McKee wins by unanimous decision, but it was a hell of a journey getting there. #Bellator286 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022

A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle was the best kind of absurd. Super intrigued to see what McKee can be at 155 pounds. Dude looked like a monster tonight. #Bellator286 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022

I think AJ McKee is perfect to be the 8 seed for the @BellatorMMA Lightweight Grand Prix in 2023. McKee won the Featherweight Grand Prix in 2021 and that story alone adds even more intrigue to a deep Bellator Lightweight Division#Bellator286 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) October 2, 2022

AJ McKee's bottom game is so brilliant. The Future — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 2, 2022

I'm trying to think of another fight that immediately went to 200mph like that. Right out of the damn gate. #Bellator286 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 2, 2022

McKee has bloodied up Carlyle something major #Bellator286 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) October 2, 2022

That fight was crazy https://t.co/dxEbnR9MHl — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) October 2, 2022

With the win, McKee rebounded from his first career loss to Patricio Pitbull where he lost the Bellator featherweight title.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from Bellator 286.