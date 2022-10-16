Fighters React To Alexa Grasso Outpointing Viviane Araújo

UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso moved one step closer to a potential title shot with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62.

Grasso and Araújo battled for five full rounds in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. The two flyweights looked to continue their recent winning streaks in each of their first career UFC headliners.

It was a feeling-out process over the first two rounds for both women, as they each provided unsuccessful traps for each other on the feet. As the fight went on, the pace picked up on the feet, and Grasso got the better of the exchanges with her boxing.

Grasso also avoided submission danger on the ground when Araújo gained top mount at various times during the fight. She also had her way in the clinch with brutal elbow strikes, especially in Rounds 4 and 5.

After 25 minutes of action, Grasso left the Octagon victorious for her first-career five-round win.

UFC Fighters React To Alexa Grasso’s UFC Vegas 62 Win

UFC fighters had plenty to say watching Grasso vs. Araújo.

Such a great fight between these two, similar skill levels. Excited to see how round 2 starts I feel like it’s about to turn up @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 16, 2022

Grasso looking fast and sharrrp. That lhk comes up outta nowhere — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 16, 2022

Great fight ladies ! Our division is on fire 🔥 👏 #UFCVegas62 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 16, 2022

Grasso has now won three in a row since making the move from strawweight to flyweight. Entering UFC Vegas 62, she earned recent wins over Maycee Barber and Ji Yeon Kim.

At strawweight, Grasso earned UFC wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Randa Markos.

The loss to Grasso was Araújo’s second in her last three fights, having lost to former flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 262. She defeated Andrea Lee in her last fight back in May.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 62 here.