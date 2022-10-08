Overeem Scores Comeback Win Over Badr Hari, Twitter Reacts

Alistair Overeem had a successful return to the world of kickboxing when he took out Badr Hari in their trilogy bout.

Long before Overeem was fighting for UFC gold, he was a decorated kickboxing champion, winning two K-1 World Grand Prix titles. One of the most notable parts of his initial kickboxing run came from his rivalry with Hari, with each man holding knockout wins over the other at various points in their careers.

Alistair Overeem Decisions Badr Hari

Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari met for the third time when the Reem made his return to the ring at Glory: Collision 4, only this time the bout would go to a decision. In an exciting three-round contest, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion got the unanimous decision.

The fight started off at a steady pace, and with open scoring in effect, Overeem could see that Hari was up two rounds, and he needed something big. Sure enough, he delivered by scoring two huge knockdowns in the third, creating a big enough lead to secure the win.

Twitter Reacts To The Return Of Ubereem

Many fans were excited to see Overeem return to beat Badr Hari, while looking very similar to the juicy physique of his prime.

Following the fight, people flocked to social media to congratulate Overeem on beating Hari and reacted to the bout. Overall, the reactions were positive, with some feeling that the fight started slow but ended with a bang.

“That was so damn impressive. Hari’s at the end of his run, sure, but The Reem just waltzed in here at age 42, after 12 years away from high-level kickboxing, and pulled off one hell of a comeback after dropping the opening two rounds. The all-time great still getting it done,” Shaun Al-Shatti wrote on Twitter.

“THE REEM GETS IT DONE,” Caposa wrote with obvious excitement.

“OVEREEM WINS LFGGGG,” one user wrote, getting a ton of positive feedback.

“Alistair Overeem gets the unanimous decision win over Badr Hari after he scores two knockdowns in the 3rd.Awesome to see The Reem get the win. He calls out Rico Verhoeven, who’s in the building,” Aaron Bronsteter wrote.

“Alistair Overeem gets the win! His first win in kickboxing since 2011. The Reem is back!” another user noted.

This was certainly a feel-good moment for Alistair Overeem, even if it left Badr Hari considering retirement. Not to mention the fact that the third round delivered on the fight, showing that the Dutch combat sports legend still has a little bit left in the tank.

How did you react to the third round of Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari 3?