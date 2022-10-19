Sterling On Tate Tweets: ‘Don’t Jump The Gun & Start Throwing Labels’

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has once again made time to address controversies arising from his relationship with Andrew Tate, this time over “victim blaming” accusations.

Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 as he attempts to retain his title against the former champion. He recently found himself in hot water over his blossoming friendship with Andrew Tate.

Tate, a prominent and polarising pop culture figure, has been accused of everything from physical abuse to human trafficking, though he has never been convicted of a crime. All the while, he has amassed opinionated followers on both sides of the love/hate line.

Originally posted a picture with Tate, he found himself in hot water soon after, making comments about rape that many found distasteful, wrong, or offensive. In his latest social media postings, Sterling tried to clear up his comments.

Sterling Says He Didn’t Victim-Blame Anyone

Image Credits: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC & UFC on YouTube

“The clarity on that is I never victim-blamed anybody,” Sterling continued. “I think that’s the craziest thing to even make an assumption like that and if you don’t understand what I said, ask me to clarify, don’t start jumping the gun and start throwing labels and s*** like that.”

Going one step further, Sterling turned the finger of blame onto, well, people.

“I think people are really crazy and I think that’s the problem with the world today. We are so quick to condemn people instead of actually giving people a chance to reason and analyze what people are saying versus assuming and just making a judgment and being completely wrong. That’s just the world that we live in today. I don’t think it’s going to change anytime soon. With that said, hopefully, T.J. Dillashaw moves the needle this weekend at UFC 280.” (h/t MMAFighting.)

For Sterling, this will be his second title defense, following a second, less controversial victory over Petr Yan. Dillashaw made a triumphant return over Cory Sandhagen and now looks to reclaim the throne he lost to Henry Cejudo three years ago.

What’s your opinion on the Sterling/Tate situation?