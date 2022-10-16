Sterling Defends Relationship With Tate, Clarifies Rape Comments

Aljamain Sterling has a title fight ahead of him at UFC 280, but he found himself in a different kind of fight ahead of the event after meeting with Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate is a kickboxer and entrepreneur who has gained notoriety in recent months for his unorthodox views, being accused of misogyny, domestic violence, and other things. His videos on social media were viral until he was banned from posting on any social media platforms, sharing one Final Message video to explain his side of events. This is a complicated situation with many layers, and we at MMA News strongly encourage readers to do their own research into what has been alleged.

Nevertheless, Tate and his brother have been making the rounds ahead of UFC 280 for meeting with several of the fighters featured on the Abu Dhabi card and even being rumored to be an attendee at the event. Aside from bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, they have been seen with the likes of Sean O’Malley and Leon Edwards among others.

Aljamain Sterling Catches Heat Over Andrew Tate

While Aljamain Sterling was not the only fighter to meet with Andrew Tate ahead of UFC 280, his particular meeting caused some unintended blowback. It began when he posted photos with the Tate brothers to Twitter, offering praises to both men.

“Top G’s never die! Good chopping it up with you fellas 💪🏾” Sterling wrote.

While some people showed excitement at seeing Sterling and the Tate brothers together, others were not as thrilled. Soon the champ’s mentions were filled with replies from people criticizing him for being seen with people who have been accused of the things Andrew has been.

This resulted in Sterling defending his relationship with Tate, saying that the rumors were proven to be false and that people should not buy into the common narrative. What ensued were several exchanges between him and critics, with people accusing him of being a rape apologist, and Sterling countering.

You know that shit is fake right? The information is literally out there or y’all can keep listening to the painted narrative that’s much easier to digest. I dug into and was relieved that they aren’t actually shit people. And no, not everything they’ve said, I agree with. https://t.co/WwRvnuwEQf — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

BROO! STOP! Where are you finding these videos?? Because I have not seen a single one! Show me, please. I’ll patiently wait for these videos of women being hurt by a Tate brother. https://t.co/8YTCNp9LR3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

100% correct. Also said was, with all the mental health issues, and predators out there, why walk home by yourself at odd hours of the night, in sketchy places?



That was the responsibility he mentioned for making safe decisions, which makes sense, although doesn’t justify rape https://t.co/kAuC0QsPzp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Yes exactly. So by this you agree that there are dangerous, perverted and sick ppl out there, correct? So why encourage men, females, and kids to put themselves in harms way because we hope ppl do the right thing? You missed the point.



Sick ppl are sick ppl man. That’s all. https://t.co/RgfTnnP5C3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Sterling Defends Himself

Obviously, this is a slippery slope, and it did not take long for things to get out of hand with Aljamain Sterling defending Andrew Tate. In fact, the entire affair would span several hours and result in upwards of 50 tweets from the bantamweight champion.

Once the discussion spread to Tate’s views on sexual assault and Sterling backing some of those points, people began to argue that Sterling is someone who shares all the same views. However, Sterling wanted to make it clear that this was not the case.

I appreciate the words. I don’t live by his moniker, but I understand some things he gets at and understand how some things are out of context in short format clips. That said, I don’t agree w/everything from all people I’ve met or spoken with nor do I have time to vet everything https://t.co/lGM2tb7Wcm — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

You are definitely right brother. But even then, speaking from things I’ve seen and learned, I try to minimize risky situations. But not all can be controlled bc of someone’s actions.



At the end of the day it will always be the criminals fault. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Thank you and that’s more than fair to say. I don’t agree with him on how he says stuff but some of what he says isn’t completely over the top or crazy. But everyone wants something to be mad about. Again, I don’t support rape and somehow “be as safe as you can be” gets twisted https://t.co/u8672QWk9t — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Agreed and Again, never said that. Incase you missed that. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Oh man…The responsibility mentioned here is about controlling situations that are in YOUR control. Not about men taking advantage of females. 2 different things.



Again sorry for the confusion but that was not directed or meant that victims need to take blame. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

While Aljamain Sterling was accused of victim blaming in his defense of Andrew Tate, he continues to insist that this is not the case and that things are being twisted at taken out of context. At the end of the day though, fans reminded him that he has his hands full on Saturday night when he looks to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw.

Haha I’m always on Twitter bro. If I lose its because it wasn’t meant to be and my opponent was better that night. https://t.co/3Tl7DJasUE — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

This same thing happened during my Sandhagen fight with BLM. Words being twisted and all. I guess it gets my mind off the fight for a bit https://t.co/vDqXP5w1EZ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Regardless of this controversy on Twitter, Sterling will need to be laser-focused if he hopes to defend his title against Dillashaw, a two-time former bantamweight champ. UFC 280 goes down Saturday, with the main card kicking off at 2 pm EST in Abu Dhabi.

Do you think this Andrew Tate controversy will distract Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280?