Sterling Defends Relationship With Tate, Clarifies Rape Comments

Aljamain Sterling has a title fight ahead of him at UFC 280, but he found himself in a different kind of fight ahead of the event after meeting with Andrew Tate.
Andrew Tate is a kickboxer and entrepreneur who has gained notoriety in recent months for his unorthodox views, being accused of misogyny, domestic violence, and other things. His videos on social media were viral until he was banned from posting on any social media platforms, sharing one Final Message video to explain his side of events. This is a complicated situation with many layers, and we at MMA News strongly encourage readers to do their own research into what has been alleged.
Nevertheless, Tate and his brother have been making the rounds ahead of UFC 280 for meeting with several of the fighters featured on the Abu Dhabi card and even being rumored to be an attendee at the event. Aside from bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, they have been seen with the likes of Sean O’Malley and Leon Edwards among others.
Aljamain Sterling Catches Heat Over Andrew Tate
While Aljamain Sterling was not the only fighter to meet with Andrew Tate ahead of UFC 280, his particular meeting caused some unintended blowback. It began when he posted photos with the Tate brothers to Twitter, offering praises to both men.
“Top G’s never die! Good chopping it up with you fellas 💪🏾” Sterling wrote.
While some people showed excitement at seeing Sterling and the Tate brothers together, others were not as thrilled. Soon the champ’s mentions were filled with replies from people criticizing him for being seen with people who have been accused of the things Andrew has been.
This resulted in Sterling defending his relationship with Tate, saying that the rumors were proven to be false and that people should not buy into the common narrative. What ensued were several exchanges between him and critics, with people accusing him of being a rape apologist, and Sterling countering.
Sterling Defends Himself
Obviously, this is a slippery slope, and it did not take long for things to get out of hand with Aljamain Sterling defending Andrew Tate. In fact, the entire affair would span several hours and result in upwards of 50 tweets from the bantamweight champion.
Once the discussion spread to Tate’s views on sexual assault and Sterling backing some of those points, people began to argue that Sterling is someone who shares all the same views. However, Sterling wanted to make it clear that this was not the case.
While Aljamain Sterling was accused of victim blaming in his defense of Andrew Tate, he continues to insist that this is not the case and that things are being twisted at taken out of context. At the end of the day though, fans reminded him that he has his hands full on Saturday night when he looks to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw.
Regardless of this controversy on Twitter, Sterling will need to be laser-focused if he hopes to defend his title against Dillashaw, a two-time former bantamweight champ. UFC 280 goes down Saturday, with the main card kicking off at 2 pm EST in Abu Dhabi.
Do you think this Andrew Tate controversy will distract Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280?