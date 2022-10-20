Aljamain Sterling Finds Dana White’s Praise Of Dillashaw “Strange”

Aljamain Sterling does not understand Dana White‘s views on TJ Dillashaw.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is getting set for his second title defense. He is currently in Abu Dhabi and just days away from his UFC 280 co-main event against former champion TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw relinquished his bantamweight title after he tested positive for a banned substance following a flyweight title shot. He served a two-year suspension and is now looking to pick up where he left off.

Following his failed test, Dillashaw came out and made a statement to the fans, saying that he had taken a banned substance and apologized. He owned up to what he did and accepted his punishment. It is because of this course of action that UFC President Dana White recently applauded Dillashaw’s handling of the situation. He said the Dillashaw handled the situation “like a man.”

Aljamain Sterling Is Perplexed As To Why Dana White Would Praise Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Sterling has been vocal bout his thoughts on Dillashaw leading up to this fight. He believes that Dillashaw has been cheating his whole career and may still be cheating today. He was confused by the praise from White and expressed this at the UFC 280 media day.

“Very strange, man. Dana’s an interesting cat, man. I like Dana a lot, but some of the things that I just have to wonder, his reasoning and rationale,” he said. “Like, you’re praising a guy who got caught and saying that he did it the right way and did it like a man. What about that was manly? The guy got caught. He didn’t come clean, Dana. I don’t get it and I think it’s a very odd thing to say. There have been so many people who have popped, and a lot of them have been like real legitimate taunted stuff, I don’t get it what makes this situation more like a man versus anybody else?”

Dillashaw has been tested multiple times by The U.S Anti-Doping Agency both while on suspension and since his return. According to the USADA website, he has been tested nine times in 2022. Dillashaw made his way back to the UFC win a win over Cory Sandhagen back in July of 2021 which set him up for a title shot.

