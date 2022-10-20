Aljamain Sterling Questions Sean O’Malley’s “Bigger Draw” Logic

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vehemently disagrees with Sean O’Malley’s assertion that TJ Dillashaw is a bigger draw than him.

Sterling will face Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He returns to defend his title for the second time after defeating Petr Yan in their UFC 273 rematch earlier this year.

O’Malley, who will face Yan in a fight before Sterling/Dillashaw, said during his UFC 280 media day that Dillashaw would be the bigger fight due to Dillashaw’s marketability. He could potentially earn the next title shot if he pulls off the upset over Yan.

After getting word of O’Malley’s claims, Sterling questioned the logic behind them.

During his UFC 280 pre-fight media day, Sterling responded to O’Malley.

“I mean they keep putting me on these pay-per-view cards,” Sterling said. “I’m not the opener like O’Malley has been. They keep putting me on pay-per-view events so there’s gotta be something to that. I think I hit a completely different demographic than TJ does. I’m more of a relatable person than TJ is and we don’t have the metrics. The UFC has those metrics and those numbers, we don’t get to see those numbers. I have no idea how to deem myself a draw, what are we basing that off of? We don’t get pay-per-view cuts every single fight, so I don’t know where O’Malley’s getting that information from.

“I guess he’s looking at TikToks and things like that,” Sterling continued. “Just because you get a million TikTok views doesn’t mean you’re gonna get a million dollars, it doesn’t quite work like that. It works on who’s actually going to come out of their pocket and put money up to actually see you compete. I like Sean though, ‘Sugar Tits’ is okay.”

O’Malley has also claimed that Sterling owes him a portion of his pay-per-view take at UFC 280 and asserted that Sterling getting pay-per-view points is “fucked”. He feels that his fight with Yan is by far the most-hyped fight on the card, eclipsing interest in the headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

O’Malley isn’t the only one who has ripped Sterling’s style and marketability. Earlier this week, Dillashaw lambasted him as a “boring champion” and promised to run through him this weekend.

Sterling has the chance to prove Dillashaw, O’Malley, and other detractors wrong with an emphatic performance this Saturday at UFC 280.

