Aljamain Sterling Sends Message To Cejudo & Top BW Contenders

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling plans on taking some time off before making his next bantamweight title defense.

Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event earlier this month. He defeated former champion Petr Yan earlier this year at UFC 273 to solidify himself in many eyes as the bantamweight titleholder.

Just days after his latest win, it was reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that the UFC is hoping to book Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo at UFC 284. This would contradict Sterling’s recent comments that he would prefer a fight with Sean O’Malley next.

The debate regarding Sterling’s next opponent has begun between fans, pundits, and the bantamweight contenders themselves. Despite speculation, Sterling may take some time off and see how Cejudo and the other contenders make their cases for the title shot.

Aljamain Sterling Gives Henry Cejudo, Others Ultimatum Regarding Next Fight

In a recent Twitter video post, Sterling addressed Cejudo and other contenders on the state of the title picture.

“This is my message to all those bantamweights out there,” Sterling said. “For those who have actually been in a five-round fight, you know how intense those five-round training camps are. I go hard in the paint, Henry you should know exactly what I’m talking about, you’ve been through these five-round camps, but you’ve been on the sidelines for two and a half years. so I have no problem fighting you Henry, I just want the biggest fight, and if that’s you then step up to the plate. If you want to wait for your boy, you can wait. If not, go take another fight and kick rocks.

“Chito, Sandhagen, Sean O’Malley, anyone of you guys, if you want to wait for me, give me some time for my body to heal. It’s not easy to make 135, and again these five-round training camps aren’t these three-round fights where people make these quick turnarounds…I fought twice already, give me a bit of time, and I’ll comeback and kick everybody’s ass.”

This message from Sterling came moments after Cejudo called for an interim title match with Sean O’Malley.

Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling wants to work on his rap career (He can be called Lil Power) How about Me Vs Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA for a interim in Australia? I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under. 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 31, 2022

“Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling wants to work on his rap career (He can be called Lil Power) How about Me Vs Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA for a interim in Australia? I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under.”

Sterling has also flip-flopped regarding a potential fight with Cejudo. After previously expressing interest in the fight, he’s recently questioned the level of interest in the Cejudo matchup compared to fights with O’Malley and others.

Sterling’s last two fights are his first since a serious neck procedure he underwent last year. He’s likely back to 100% health regarding his earlier neck injuries, as proven by his recent performances.

Sterling’s admission opens the door to a potential interim title fight between Cejudo, O’Malley, or other top contenders. Regardless, the UFC has some decisions to make regarding the next fights.

