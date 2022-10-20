Aljamain Sterling Laments The Two Fights That Got Away

While Aljamain Sterling has a host of big fights still ahead of him, he does have two people that he wishes he could have faced.

Sterling has had to face many of the top contenders in the always-stacked bantamweight division on his rise to becoming champion. Yet he still has a ton of future challenges on the horizon, beginning with his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw, at UFC 280.

Aljamain Sterling Missed His Chance

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

While there are plenty of opportunities still ahead of Aljamain Sterling, there are two fights in particular that he wishes he could have gotten, but will likely never happen. This was something he spoke about in a recent interview with LowKickMMA.

Sterling explained that he really wishes he could have fought former featherweight champion turned recently retired bantamweight contender Jose Aldo, or the man some regard as the greatest bantamweight of all time Dominick Cruz, who is also inching towards retirement.

That said, he explained that he would still love to train with either man and learn from some of the best fighters the sport has ever seen.

“Slightly disappointed (to never fight Aldo). The one that got away. I even feel like Dominick Cruz, the one that got away. But even if not fighting those guys, it would be cool to just learn from them, train with them, pick their brain kind of thing,” Sterling said.

While it is unfortunate that Aljamain Sterling could night compete against the two legends that he wanted to, it is nice to see him willing to learn from such talented legends of the sport. It shows how much he respects them, even if he would have loved to punch them in the face.

