Aljamain Sterling Celebrates Financial Milestone After UFC 280 Win

Aljamain Sterling is celebrating his bank account following his UFC 280 win.

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is on top of his game right now. He is fresh off of his second title defense and is now basking in his glory. Sterling recently defeated former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday and the payday that came along with that win set him into a whole new realm of wealth.

Sterling came to the UFC back in 2014 and immediately began to win. He was part of a talented group of fighters out of Long Island and trained with some of the best at the time, including former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. After a short period of losses, Sterling turned it around in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since.

Aljamain Sterling, Matt Serra

Aljamain Sterling Is Happy With His Financial Position In Life

Sterling came to the UFC organically by showcasing his skills in a regional promotion rather than on a show like TUF or The Contender Series. He worked his way to the top and is now the champion. He is now reaping all the benefits of being the top dog and spoke about this on a recent episode of The MMA Hour.

“I can say one thing’s for certain. My bank account, I finally hit $1 million comfortably, with my three houses and all my other investments, not including those, just straight up actually breaking that, and I’m super-proud of that,” Sterling said.

“It might not be something to brag about to other sports, but for someone whose been in a sport like this where the pay scale isn’t the craziest, I’m proud to say that of all the things I’ve been able to do: buy my mom a house, buy myself a house — where I’m at right now I’m in a very good place in my life. And thankfully, it’s because of Dana and Hunter [Campbell], Lorenzo [Fertitta], those guys. Because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have this platform to do this.”

Sterling went on to say that he had an informal meeting with White recently and although he is grateful for what he and the UFC have done for him, he is unclear if the UFC likes him. He spoke about having a feeling that the UFC is looking for ways to get him out of the championship spot with talk of bringing back former champion Henry Cejudo.

For now, Sterling is the king and he is willing and ready to take on all challengers.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.