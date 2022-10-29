Arnold Allen Names Two Factors That Favor Him Against Kattar

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen is worried about Calvin Kattar’s vast experience in the Octagon ahead of their clash.

Allen will face Kattar in the UFC Vegas 63 headliner tonight. He returns following a finish of Dan Hooker at UFC London back in March.

Allen has won 11 fights in a row overall and nine in the UFC. He’s looking to make a statement in his first career UFC main event and his first career five-rounder overall.

Allen vs. Kattar figures to be a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender on paper, as both featherweights tend to push the pace and throw hands often in their fights. This will easily be the toughest test of Allen’s career to date as he aims to continue his winning streak.

One specific advantage is the number of fights Kattar has competed in compared to Allen. However, Allen feels the accumulation of damage over time for Kattar could be his downfall this weekend.

Arnold Allen Thinks Calvin Kattar’s Experience Is A Disadvantage

During his UFC Vegas 63 pre-fight press conference, Allen explained the two clear disadvantages Kattar has against him.

“If anything, it’s a positive. He’s got miles on the clock,” Allen said when asked about Kattar’s experience. “He’s had those five-round wars and even the fights he’s won, he’s taken a lot of damage. So I look at it as mileage [rather than experience].”

Kattar’s loss to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was particularly alarming when it came to the damage he took. Holloway landed a UFC record 445 significant strikes on Kattar en route to a lopsided decision win.

The punishment that Kattar took was so profound that UFC President Dana White had concerns his life may be at risk.

Kattar has also been in recent wars against Josh Emmett and Giga Chikadze, splitting the two recent UFC Fight Night headliners. Both fights went the distance and were brawls from start to finish.

Allen will have the opportunity to follow up his words with actions tonight against Kattar at UFC Vegas 63. A win could move him one step closer to a title shot.

