Anderson Silva Clears Up KSI’s “Rumors” About Paul Fight

Anderson Silva has responded to YouTuber KSI over false rumors circulating just days away from his fight with Jake Paul.

There has been much speculation over an interview with MMA Weekly, which claimed he had been knocked out twice in sparring. Silva explained though, that a failure to translate correctly on his part caused the confusion. Many had already latched onto the rumor before Silva has a chance to correct himself, including KSI.

The UK-based influencer and YouTube boxer made his thoughts perfectly clear.

Silva Corrects KSI

Young man please don’t try and spread rumors that were simply bad English. You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together. Don’t burn. https://t.co/5MYvJaGBcw — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) October 26, 2022

“Anderson Silva has said that he’s been knocked out twice before his fight against Jake Paul…think we know how this is gonna go…”.

KSI is alluding to the fact that Jake Paul would have an easy task beating a heavily concussed 50-year-old, for those struggling to read between the lines.

Anderson Silva though, corrected, and somewhat scolded KSI for his hasty post on the issue.

“Young man please don’t try and spread rumors that were simply bad English. You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together. Don’t burn.”

Image Credit: @jakepaul on Twitter

Long seen as a gentleman both inside and outside the cage, Silva is often seen as what is known as a “True Martial Artist”. During his tenure in the UFC as champion, he was hailed as the most dangerous striker in the world by most. Now a sprightly 50 years of age, he has beaten the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Tito Ortiz en route to Jake Paul.

KSI himself has dabbled in boxing, most recently taking on two men in one night. His caliber of opponent though, left much to be desired. Long rumored to fight Jake Paul, it appears as though Paul has now far superseded KSI in boxing ability and is looking at much stiffer tests.