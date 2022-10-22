Andrew Tate Tells Sean O’Malley Real Reason For Social Media Ban

Controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate recently sat down with UFC fighter Sean O’Malley, to set the record straight on the reason behind his social media ban.

O’Malley is not the only UFC fighter to be seen with Tate in the lead-up to UFC 280, which has caused a lot of intense and mixed reactions from fans of the sport.

On the one hand, you saw people reacting with vitriol over fighters associating with someone who has been accused of being an abusive misogynist among other things, while others who support the kickboxer were happy to see these worlds collide in Abu Dhabi.

Andrew Tate Tells All To Sean O’Malley

Regardless of how you feel about him, Andrew Tate has maintained that he is not the monster that some would like to believe he is, and that he is instead the victim of a smear campaign against him. He decided to sit down with Suga’ Sean O’Malley ahead of his UFC 280 bout, to discuss what really happened.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, Tate told O’Malley that his views are not meant to be taken as misogynistic, and are instead meant to be words of advice to men trying to succeed in this world. However, he was deemed to be too toxic for social media and was banned from posting on any platform.

“99% of my content was aimed at men, it had nothing to do with women at all. They attacked me with that misogyny garbage, but the truth is 99% of my content was aimed at men, telling them the truth,” Tate said. “One of the great things about the masculine journey is that we have all live a semi-similar story. It’s kinda cool, like we’ve all been the teenager who gets heartbroken… We’ve all kinda lived the same kind of journey,” Tate said.

“That’s the thing about being a man, and that’s what I was saying to the kids, is that look, you’ve gotta get up. It’s going to be difficult, the world is getting harder and harder, especially for men. It’s all clout, it’s all status, there’s no way you’re going to matter if you don’t get up and work extremely hard. For some reason, they thought I was toxic and I had to be deleted.”

While what Andrew Tate is telling Sean O’Malley may be true, it is also the same thing he tried to say when he was getting banned in the first place. This is such a complicated topic with multiple layers, that people feel quite strongly about one way or the other, so we at MMA News strongly encourage you to do your own research.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate?

