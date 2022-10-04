Another UFC Legend Offers To Help Cormier In WWE

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has been offered a helping hand in his new WWE venture by another former simultaneous two-division champion.

The worlds of MMA and professional wrestling have always been somewhat intertwined despite offering vastly different products. That link has seen a number of athletes cross the border, with the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk swapping the squared circle for the Octagon, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler substituting fighting for performance.

The connection has perhaps grown stronger this year thanks to the growth of AEW, which has seen the American Top Team gym, home to stars like Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Kayla Harrison, play a major part in storylines.

The latest MMA name to feature in pro-wrestling programming is Cormier, a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight king. This past weekend, it was announced that “DC” will be serving as special guest referee for the match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules this Saturday.

Following that news, Cormier made his first appearance on Monday’s episode of Raw.

While he’s billed as the third man inside the ring in an officiating capacity, shenanigans are part and parcel of the game. And when they inevitably go down, Cormier could have some back up from a familiar face.

The “King Of Cringe” Offers Cormier His Services

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday following Cormier’s first promo on WWE TV, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo offered his fellow former UFC champ-champ some backup should things go sideways in Philadelphia.

Of course, the post came along with Cejudo donning a Rey Mysterio-esque Lucha Libre mask. “Triple C” has long praised his fellow Californian, so it’s no surprise to see he had the iconic gear on hand for his tweet.

“Hey @dc_mma, if you need any backup in there I know a guy @WWE#KingOfCringe#LuchaLibre,” Cejudo wrote.

The post drew some entertaining responses from fans. While one pitched a Hell in a Cell match between Cejudo and the significantly larger Lesnar, others simply reacted in disbelief, with one writing, “What the f*ck is this Henry.”

DC & Triple C does have a certain ring to it…

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier come together to form a tag-team?