Araujo Struggled To “Keep Focus” For Delayed Grasso Fight

Even if she feels confident now that the fight has finally arrived, Viviane Araujo admits she had trouble staying motivated when her bout with Alexa Grasso was delayed by a few months.

The two women’s flyweights are set to headline UFC Vegas 62 in a bout that could potentially decide the next challenger for Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title.

Araujo is currently ranked #6 in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division after a decision win over Andrea Lee earlier this year, while Grasso is currently riding a three-fight win streak that has earned her a #5-ranking.

“Vivi” and Grasso were actually first scheduled to fight at UFC 270 last January, but Araujo was forced to pull out with an injury. Both women picked up victories in the interim before the bout was scheduled again for August, but Grasso pulled out the week of the fight and the matchup had to be scheduled for a third time.

Araujo Relied On Her Team For Motivation

The delay worked out for both women in that they’re now both headlining a card for the very first time, but having to reschedule did cause some difficulties for Araujo.

The 35-year-old was asked at the UFC Vegas 62 media day what it was like getting her training right amidst all the changes, and Araujo admitted she struggled with doing back-to-back training camps.

Araujo defeated Andrea Lee in her last bout in May. (Zuffa LLC)

“The big challenge for me was to keep my focus and my motivation for this fight,” Araujo said. “This fight was supposed to happen in August, but the last week before the fight I had to reschedule. So, I had to take a rest in order to be able to do the camp again, and then to go back training camp. And I set up all my team and my doctors, my psychologist to keep the focus and they helped me a lot. So yeah, now I’m 100% motivated for this fight.”

In addition to the main event between Araujo and Grasso, UFC Vegas 62 also features a co-main event between Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez as well as a fight between top men’s flyweights Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.

